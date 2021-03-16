IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings

In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the urban planning department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct, where not external changes are allowed
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Raising objections over violation of heritage norms, the Chandigarh urban planning department has shot off a letter to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), asking it to immediately stop the external paint work on heritage buildings on its campus.

The urban planning department letter comes in the wake of objections raised by Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) members over the white paint work being undertaken at the institute. In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct falling in the Heritage Zone-8.

“The Heritage Grade–2 guidelines, which apply to the PGI campus, permit no external change, and only allow limited internal changes in these precincts and buildings, which do not affect the exterior of the same... Therefore, painting of the external facades is in violation of the heritage guidelines, which have been duly notified by the Government of India,” states the letter.

On the instructions of the central government, an expert panel had prepared a report identifying important buildings, precincts and zones of the city to be declared as heritage, which was approved by the ministry of home affairs in December 2011. Subsequently, CHCC was constituted by the administration in April 2012 with the mandate to identify, preserve and conserve the city’s identified heritage.

The expert panel had put PGIMER campus, which includes buildings designed by Pierre Jeanneret, in the category of Grade-2 heritage sites, which are of regional or local importance possessing special architectural or aesthetic merit, or cultural or historical significance, though of a lower scale than Grade-1 sites. Heritage Zone-8 extends along Madhya Marg from PGIMER to Sukhna Choe and includes institutional and commercial buildings besides green belts along it.

Follow set preservation protocol

Seeking directions to be issued to the concerned wing of PGIMER to immediately stop the ongoing external paint work, the letter further states: “These building facades be restored to their original character, for which the UT engineering department has formulated a protocol with the approval of the CHCC.”

The engineering department is already undertaking restoration and preservation work of heritage buildings, including Capitol Complex, as per the protocol. The facade of government and private building in Sector 17 is also getting a facelift as per this preservation protocol.

“Truthfulness of materials was one of the main tenets of Le Corbusier’s work. Hence, the use of exposed concrete at the Capitol Complex, Sector 17 and buildings in PGIMER,” said a department official requesting anonymity.

Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said he had no knowledge of the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

No violation of statutory provisions in Kishor appointment by Punjab: HC

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The bench, while dismissing the plea, said that it was of the firm opinion that the petitioners had no locus to challenge the appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The district achieved the highest numbers across Haryana, achieved double the target set by government
READ FULL STORY
Close
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
No arrests have been made so far, but the police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the urban planning department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct, where not external changes are allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali admn gears up to manage patient load amid Covid surge

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The number of active cases has shot up from 636 on March 1 to 1,442 on March 16 and recovery rate has dropped from 95% to 91.7% in the same period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
chandigarh news

Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Police said the 22-year-old from Dera Bassi had checked into the hotel around 3:40pm along with a woman friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CAG tabled its report in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
The CAG tabled its report in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

‘5,144 unauthorised colonies spread in Haryana’

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Till March 2019, as many as 5,144 unauthorised colonies spread across 40sq-km had grown in controlled areas of Haryana, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said in its report tabled on the floor of Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CAG observed that revision of the schedule of regular letter of allotment (RLA) resulted in deferment of payment schedule of allottee by 113 to 354 days. (HT FILE)
The CAG observed that revision of the schedule of regular letter of allotment (RLA) resulted in deferment of payment schedule of allottee by 113 to 354 days. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

CAG findings: HSIIDC fails to provide encumbrance-free site to allottee in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) failed to provide encumbrance-free site to an allottee in Gurugram within the prescribed time frame, resulting in deferment of payment schedule leading to loss of interest of 45
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suspected fraudulent payment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19 crore was made by manipulating Aadhaar numbers of students,” says the CAG report (2018-19 fiscal) tabled on the floor of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
The suspected fraudulent payment of 19 crore was made by manipulating Aadhaar numbers of students,” says the CAG report (2018-19 fiscal) tabled on the floor of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

CAG detects post-matric scholarship scam in Haryana

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Suspected fraudulent payments to the tune of multi-crore were released by manipulating Aadhaar numbers of students under the post-matric scholarship scheme between 2014-19 in Haryana, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Image/HT)
(Representative Image/HT)
chandigarh news

With prestige at stake in MC polls, BJP, Cong tread cautiously in Himachal

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Congress has sought feedback from the local units on candidates for the civic body polls while the ruling party is taking a survey to assess the ability of its candidates
READ FULL STORY
Close
In response to Bajnar legislator Surender Shourie, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said a tunnel was proposed to be built under the Jalori Pass in Kullu. (HT Photo)
In response to Bajnar legislator Surender Shourie, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said a tunnel was proposed to be built under the Jalori Pass in Kullu. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Budget session: No deaths due to Covid vaccination in Himachal: Saizal

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Says death of the Anganwadi worker who died 22 days after receiving dose was not caused by vaccine, viscera report is awaited
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania is the co-in-charge for the Fatehpur bypolls. (HT File Photo)
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania is the co-in-charge for the Fatehpur bypolls. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Fatehpur bypoll: Anticipating rebellion, BJP ropes in its key troubleshooters

By Naresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Three camps are pitching for candidature from the saffron party; the by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress legislator Sujan Singh Pathania
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mandi MLA Anil Sharma reluctant to campaign for saffron party in civic polls

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Union minister Sukhram’s son says he is not sure if he still a part of the party two years after stepping down as power minister as he is never invited to party meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP