Chandigarh admn to build 144 more houses for cops

The UT administration will construct another 144 houses for police personnel in Dhanas. To be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹53.56 crore, it will take 18 months to complete these 144 houses. The administration has decided to start the construction of 144 Type-II houses in April with an aim to provide modern, secure, and comfortable accommodations for police personnel (HT File)

The administration has undertaken a significant infrastructure development project with the Chandigarh Armed Police Complex, Dhanas, by constructing various types of houses to accommodate the staff of the police department in phased manner to fulfil the requirement of additional houses demanded by Chandigarh Armed Police.

It was decided to construct 336 (192+144) Type-II houses in 1st Phase. Accordingly, the engineering department constructed 192 houses in 2020 and 144 houses in 2021. After that, 216 houses (Part-I) and 216 houses (Part-II) were completed in 2022 and 240 houses in 2024, a total of 1,008 houses.

The administration has decided to start the construction of 144 Type-II houses in April with an aim to provide modern, secure, and comfortable accommodations for police personnel, enhancing their living conditions and ensuring a conducive environment for their well-being and efficiency in duty.

The project consists of six towers, each comprising stilt parking and six floors with four residential units per floor. The construction of these 144 houses is a part of the broader initiative to improve the quality of life for police personnel and their families, ensuring they have access to well-designed, functional and secure housing facilities.