Chandigarh admn to build 600 houses for government staff

The UT administration has decided to construct around 600 houses in the city to tackle housing shortage for government employees of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. At present, there are 13,500 government houses available for government employees of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in the Type-2 (two-bedroom) category. (HT Photo)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We are in the process of finalising the site. We have identified Sectors 43, 46, 52, or 56 as locations for the construction of houses. We will finalise the site this month.”

“The highest demand is for Type-2 (two-bedroom) and Type-3 (three-bedroom) government houses,” Ojha added.

A meeting of the engineering department officers regarding the plan was held with UT adviser Rajeev Verma last week.

At present, there are 13,500 government houses available for these employees in the Type-2 category.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the administration is considering constructing the houses on 33 acres in Sector 43, where the apni mandi market is held every Saturday and Monday.

Ojha informed that 124 government houses that were currently in a dilapidated state will also be demolished and replaced with new ones.

The two-bedroom houses will comprise a drawing room and two bedrooms with attached toilet and bathroom, along with two galleries. The three-room houses will include a drawing room, dining hall, three bedrooms and attached bathrooms for each room.

In 2022, the UT administration had identified the sewermen colony in Sector 20 for the government housing redensification project — a move to demolish old, mostly single-storey houses and replace them with new multi-storey group housing.

The colony, spread over 2 acres, houses 116 homes — the smallest government accommodations in the city — with each unit covering around 250-300 square feet, smaller than Category 13 government houses in the UT.