Chandigarh admn to scale down number of EV charging stations from 100 to 30

Finding installation of 100 public charging stations financial unviable amid proportionally low number of electric vehicles in the city, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has decided to scale down their number to 30. Finding installation of 100 public charging stations financial unviable amid proportionally low number of electric vehicles in the city, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has decided to scale down their number to 30. (HT Photo)

As of now, only eight charging stations are operational in the city, nearly two years after the UT administration rolled out its much-touted Electric Vehicle (EV) policy on September 20, 2022.

A senior officer of CREST, which is the nodal agency for implementing the administration’s EV Policy, said, “Earlier, it was proposed to install 53 charging stations at 32 locations in the city. However, the authorities have now decided to install only 30 as it will be financially unviable to install more in view of the number of electric vehicles registered in the city. These charging stations would be sufficient to charge vehicles registered so far in the city. More stations can be added in future as needed.”

Since the implementation of the EV Policy in September 2022, as many as 3,281 electric two-wheelers and 1,785 four-wheelers have been registered in the city till July 15 this year.

According to data provided by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), 352 electric two-wheelers and 114 four-wheelers were registered from September to December in 2022. The highest number of 2,103 electric two-wheelers and 1,013 four-wheelers were registered in 2023, and another 826 two-wheelers and 658 four-wheelers were bought till July 15 this year.

On March 8, former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had stated that all 53 charging stations would be made functional by month-end. Later, the authorities had stated that the stations would be made operational by April-end. They now claim these will be ready by mid-September.

According to CREST officials, eight charging stations, including those in Sectors 44-C, 44-D, 43-B and 7, Manimajra and Lake Sports Club, had been provided with power connection and the rest will be made operational in a phased manner. These will be installed at markets and tourist places, and other areas with heavy footfall.

They said 20 charging stations had already been installed and made operational in private establishments and three petrol pumps.

Officials said one of the reasons for delay in making the charging stations operational was theft of equipment. Besides getting approvals from various departments compounded the delay. An impasse between the local municipal corporation and the UT Administration over the installation of charging stations in parking lots had earlier held up the project.