Chandigarh admn to update parking policy after 1.5 years
After over one and a half years of its notification, the Chandigarh administration has decided to update its parking policy so that it becomes “implementable”. After years of debate and multiple drafts, the UT administration had finally notified the parking policy in December 2020 with the aim to decongest Chandigarh. But, none of its provisions have been implemented yet.
After a review meeting of the parking policy’s implementation on Thursday, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal directed the urban planning department to rejig it to make it more effective. “It was notified some time back, but has not been implemented at all. We will revisit the policy and many concepts will be introduced which will make it practicable and implementable,” said Pal.
The policy, at the time of its notification, was positioned as more of a vision document, with broad guidelines for what can be done to mitigate parking problems. Formulated by the urban planning department, the policy doesn’t have any mandatory clauses, with the onus of its implementation being on various government agencies – particularly, the municipal corporation and the UT transport department.
Even during its formulation, there was tussle between the urban planning department and the transport department as to which one of them would draft it, with both putting the onus on the other. Finally, it took the direct intervention of the UT adviser at the time to put the responsibility on the urban planning department.
The policy recommends imposition of congestion charges and linking availability of parking space with vehicle registration and its key focus is on maximising utilisation of existing parking spaces through community parking. It recommends community parking in each sector by using neighbourhood, commercial and institutional parking lots on rental basis. These parking lots are to be run by the registered Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). Using parking of educational institutions post their operational hours has also been suggested. The policy categorically states against converting green belts into parking areas, though it allows for construction beneath the parks.
To create more parking space in houses, it allows for two main gates in the front boundary. It also permits stilt parking on the ground floor of the house. At group housing societies, commercial and institutional buildings, it allows for three-level basement parking.
The policy also recommends introduction of mobile apps, which will provide citizens travel advice on non-motorised transport and public transport, which will be integrated with public bike sharing. Use of technology will also allow them to assess parking demand and availability of parking lots in a particular area. Smart parking systems, like parking fee payment through e-wallet and other digital modes, has also been proposed.
Recently, RITES had highlighted several problems with the city’s parking management, while making a host of recommendations, many of which aren’t in the parking policy.
-
Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj
The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj. Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets. A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets. All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj.
-
Chandigarh’s nonagenarians open heart and home to transgender couple
“Who is she?” asks a woman visiting the Chahals at their spacious Sector 30 house in a stage whisper. Though it has only been three weeks since their new kids Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan moved in with Shamsher Kaur Chahal, and her husband, advocate Darbara Singh Chahal, 95, the nonagenarian couple's adoration and acceptance is hard to miss, and is reciprocated in equal measures by the younger couple.
-
Vice President on two-day visit to Kashi from today
Special security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of his visit. The Vice President will watch Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on April 15 evening. On April 16, he will visit KV corridor and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he will go to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upavan in Padao area. He will stay at DLW guest house.
-
Shell refinery heist: Punjab-origin man among 12 charged with taking bribes in Singapore
Singapore: Five Indian-origin men were among 12 persons charged on Thursday for taking bribes in the USD 94.52 million fuel heist reported in Singapore's Pulau island refinery in 2017. The scheme ran for about 10 years at the Royal Dutch Shell refinery on Pulau (island) Bukom, Channel News Asia reported. Juandi Pungot, was jailed 29 years last month. Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram and Richard Goh Chee Keong's cases are pending.
-
Prashasan Aapke Dwar: Kheri first in UP to hold gram chaupals under the project
The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega 'Gram Chaupals' in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday. The exercise was part of their ambitious pilot project 'Prashasan aapke dwar' (administration at your doorstep). Anil Singh, chief development officer attended the gram chaupals in Kaala Aam and Bhansariya villages along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and district panchayati raj officer Saumya Sheel Singh.
