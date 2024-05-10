Chandigarh admn told to respond to plea seeking more distance between liquor vends, religious places

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday issued a notice to the Chandigarh administration on a plea demanding increase in the distance between liquor vending sites and religious places. The plea had also sought restraint order against reopening of the liquor vend near Bibi Bhani Gurdwara Sahib in the Housing Board MIG Complex, Sector 61. (HT file for representation)

The plea from 504 MIG Residents Welfare Association, Sector-61, was taken up by the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji that has sought UT’ response by July 10.

The plea seeks quashing the provisions in the excise policy of the UT administration as per which the opening of liquor vends is permitted in a proximity of more than 50 m from a religious place. It says the distance is too short and the same is against morality, public health and order. The distance should be at least 150 m from the gate of a religious place so that it does not hurt the feelings of devotees who encounter drunkards on their way. The plea cites example of Haryana where such a distance has been kept at 150 m.

The plea had also sought restraint order against reopening of the liquor vend near Bibi Bhani Gurdwara Sahib in the Housing Board MIG Complex, Sector 61, for the year 2024-25.