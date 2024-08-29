Chandigarh admn turns down proposal to allow up to 45-ft high buildings in villages

With the aim to curb haphazard construction in city’s villages and keeping in view restrictions outlined in the rural bylaws, the UT administration has turned down the municipal corporation’s (MC) proposal to increase the height of houses in villages up to 45 feet . The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 has also restricted mixed land use and high density, unregulated development in such areas in terms of building height and volume. (HT Photo)

The decision is part of the action-taken report to be presented before the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting scheduled on September 30.

During a meeting of the Advisory Council on August 18 last year, Anup Gupta, the then mayor, had suggested that in villages, the height of houses should be allowed up to 45 feet due to structural stability, as currently, there was no restriction.

In the action-taken report, the Estate Office has emphasised that construction of buildings in village areas, now incorporated within MC limits, is governed by the “Chandigarh Rural Inhabitation (Area within Red Line of revenue estates, Abadi Areas) Construction and Reconstruction Building Bylaws of Villages (both within and outside Municipal Limits) falling in Union Territory of Chandigarh, 2017”. This legislation falls under the purview of MC.

During a meeting held on October 29, 2020, the MC General House had considered and approved the agenda regarding proposed amendment in these bylaws to allow building height up to 45 feet. Further, it was approved that the proposal be sent to the chief architect, department of urban planning, UT, for final approval and for further consideration by the UT administration.

Thereafter, the matter was referred to the department, vide letter dated November 26, 2020, but turned down by the chief architect.

After reviewing the matter, the department held the height of 45 feet cannot be allowed in view of the restrictions under the rural bylaws, as the internal roads are too narrow and in case of any incident or natural calamity, evacuation of humans will not be feasible.

The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 has also restricted mixed land use and high density, unregulated development in such areas in terms of building height and volume.