Chandigarh adviser inspects government offices

To examine the functioning of government offices in Chandigarh, UT adviser Rajeev Verma visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Police Command Control Centre (PCCC) in Sector 17, followed by Centre for Cyber ​​Operations and Security (CENCOPS) in Sector 18 on Tuesday.

Officials concerned gave presentations and live demonstrations regarding the operations of the respective facilities. The adviser stressed upon acquiring data streams from department concerned in a timebound manner to strengthen the operational and analytical capabilities.

Later, Verma, along with senior officials of UT administration, visited the Supervisory and Control Data Acquisition (SCADA) in Sector 18, Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), DC Office, Estate Office and Sub-registrar Office in Sector 17, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 and Command Control Centre- Intelligent Transport System in Sector 43.

The officials showed live working of systems and dashboards, and briefed the adviser about the latest status. He said optimal use of information technology with cross referencing of data across departments is must in these modern times and complete digitisation of all records should be a priority. He further asked for upgradation of capabilities using artificial intelligence.

Officers, who accompanied him included home secretary Mandip Brar, DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, NIC Chandigarh unit state information officer Ramesh Kumar Gupta and senior officials of UT administration, Chandigarh Police, and municipal corporation.