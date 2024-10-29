Chandigarh: Advocates extend strike till November 4

There is no respite for hundreds of litigants who have their cases listed in district courts this week, as advocates have decided to extend their strike till November 4. Former DBA secretary Neeraj Hans, 41, lost his life after allegedly being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

It’s been two weeks since the advocates at the District Courts Complex, Sector 43, suspended work, resulting in harassment of scores of litigants.

District Bar Association (DBA) president advocate Rohit Khullar said a General House meeting was convened on Monday to decide the further course of action.

An advocate said not all DBA members were in favour of extending the strike during the meeting. “Many advocates are suffering losses and work is suffering. There are clients waiting to get their applications heard, but the cases are only getting adjourned,” the advocate added.

The lawyers have suspended work to protest against alleged police inaction in the murder of former DBA secretary Neeraj Hans on October 7.

It was discussed that though three cross-FIRs had been registered in the case, police had not taken any concrete action and no arrests had been made either.

Hans, 41, had lost his life after allegedly being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed after some time.

A senior police official said three FIRs had already been registered and the case had been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.