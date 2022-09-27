Chandigarh | After 3-day rain spell, Sept records lowest temp in 2 yrs

After three days of incessant rainfall, the city’s minimum temperature dropped from 22.4°C to 21.2°C on Sunday night, a record low for September.

The last time the mercury had plunged this low was two years ago on September 28, 2020, when the night temperature had dropped to 20.6°C on September 28, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 21.2°C, the minimum temperature is the lowest for the season, while still being 0.6 degrees above normal. The mercury had last dropped to 20°C on May 24.

While the day temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days, the nights will remain cool. IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “After the showers, cool northerly winds are blowing through the region. Earlier, the cloud cover was preventing the minimum temperature from dropping too low, but now that the night sky is clear, the temperature will continue to remain low at night.”

Weather officials say it is unlikely to rain over the next few days. Monsoon withdrawal has already started in parts of Rajasthan, and will be declared in the city in the coming weeks. The city has received 898.2 mm rain in the monsoon season so far, making it 6.3% above normal.

With the sun coming out in the afternoon, the maximum temperature increased from 25.9°C on Sunday to 30.9°C on Monday, which is still 2.4°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.

Meanwhile, the water level at Sukhna Lake continued to hover near the danger mark, necessitating reopening of the gate that had been closed at 10 pm on Sunday. One of the three Sukhna floodgates was reopened at 10:30 am on Monday and closed at 4:00 pm.