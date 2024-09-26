Chandigarh: After SC verdict, Panjab University to take legal opinion on NRI admissions

: After the Supreme Court dismissed a set of petitions challenging a Punjab and Haryana high court order that had quashed the Punjab government’s move to broaden the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota criteria, including distant relatives of NRIs, Panjab University (PU) is set to take legal opinion over NRI admissions in the varsity which follow the same pattern. In an effort to boost admissions of international students in PU, Chandigarh, and improve their ranking, the last date for admission to UG and PG courses first semester has been increased to September 30 by the Dean of University Instruction (DUI). (HT Photo)

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud condemned the expansion of the non-resident Indian (NRI) quota in Punjab’s medical colleges, calling it a “fraud” that forces more meritorious students out of the admission process. “We must stop this NRI quota business now! This is complete fraud, and this is what we are doing to our education system,” remarked the bench, emphasising that the NRI quota was being exploited to sidestep merit-based admissions.

PU also offers 10% seats over and above the sanctioned strength for NRI and NRI wards. As per the revised admission guidelines for international students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, NRI candidate must fulfill the criterion for status of NRI under Income Tax Act, 1961, in the year in which he/she seeks admission in Panjab University. This is except for BDS or MDS courses or any other course governed by a regulatory body which does not allow additional seats.

However, these 10% seats also include wards of NRIs which also includes real aunts and uncles, first degree cousins and grandparents of the NRI along with other close relations. While the guidelines mention that first priority will be given to the NRIs over the wards of NRIs, this is what the Supreme Court judgement against Punjab also mentions.

A PU senator who wished to remain anonymous said that the varsity had gone to the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding this, and the present rules were made in 2015, even as UGC doesn’t have any provisions for the wards of NRIs. However, 25% above and beyond seats added for foreign nationals which are students who possess a foreign passport is as per UGC regulations.

PU vice-chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “We have taken note of the judgement. Since it also affects PU, we will take legal opinion on the matter. Those who have taken admissions for the 2024-25 session will be allowed to continue and any changes we make will be implemented from the next session onwards.”

Last date to apply for foreign nationals extended to Sept 30

In an effort to boost admissions of international students in PU and improve their ranking, the last date for admission to UG and PG courses first semester has been increased to September 30 by the Dean of University Instruction (DUI).

NRI students pay more

NRI students also have to pay higher fees than regular students and their fee is charged in US dollars. For the 2024-25 session, for BSc physics first year in the partially self-financed course, general students have to pay ₹82,495. For international students it is $2,560 or ₹2,13,930. However, this year for underdeveloped countries or countries from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), PU is charging lower rates.