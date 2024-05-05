Chandigarh: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 1,870 criminals on police radar

To ensure peaceful Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh, the local police are keeping a close eye on 1,870 individuals who either have a criminal record or are deemed likely to cause law and order issues. The people bound over include repeat offenders and those involved in criminal activities. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taking preventive action under Sections 107/150, 107/151 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police have bound over these individuals anticipating breach of peace.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “From January 1 this year till date, we have bound over around 1,870 people under preventive action to tackle law and order issues and thwart possible poll-related violence during the elections. The people bound over include repeat offenders and those involved in criminal activities. The police and election department undertook a thorough review of records to identify those at risk of contributing to disturbances during the elections.”

The “bound over” individuals must execute a bond, assuring they will refrain from any actions that could disturb public peace and order during the election period. The process serves as a deterrent, reducing the potential for violence.

“ECI has directed us to make this election free and fair and to ensure that no inducement voting is done. We are seizing cash, liquor and drugs. Several nakas are in place across the city and around state borders and surveillance is being done with the help of counterparts of Mohali and Panchkula,” Pratap added.

Around 23% (139 out of the total 614) of polling stations have been identified as “vulnerable” and a total of 9,534 voters have been identified as “easy targets,” according to the election department.

Vulnerable booths fall in areas susceptible to misuse of money and muscle power to influence or intimidate voters, especially those from the weaker sections of society.

The department has also identified 365 people as “potential troublemakers”. Mostly with criminal backgrounds, these people may influence the vulnerable voters through the use of muscle/money power and influence them to vote in favour of a political party or candidate.