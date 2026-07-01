Chandigarh: AI boom leaves PU playing catch up

Panjab University is exploring the launch of a full-fledged Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning next year, vice-chancellor Renu Vig said even as the varsity is lagging behind compared to its peers in introducing this high-demand course. Punjab Engineering College (PEC) runs a separate B.Tech in CSE with specialisation in AI, distinct from its regular CSE intake. (HT File)

“We are exploring reallocation of seats from the existing Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology programmes at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET),” she said, adding that the proposal is currently under consideration.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) runs a separate B.Tech in CSE with specialisation in AI, distinct from its regular CSE intake.

Meanwhile at PU, AI currently exists within the CSE curriculum as a core subject and a set of electives, rather than as a standalone degree. The university’s Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE) also runs short term, AI-linked skill modules, including an AI augmented research analytics course and an international summer school offering electives in full stack AI, alongside a faculty training and student certification tie-up with Intel.

Vig, who holds a PhD in Engineering and Technology with specialisation in AI and neural networks, said the university’s immediate focus is to introduce a certificate course in AI through its Centre for Distance and Online Education from the coming academic session.

The curriculum gap comes against the backdrop of PU’s recent drop in the QS World University Rankings 2027, where the university fell from the 901-950 band to the 1001-1200 band globally, and from 32nd to 43rd among Indian universities. Half of an institution’s QS score is determined by its Research and Discovery performance-Academic Reputation, which carries the highest individual weightage at 30%, and Citations per Faculty at 20%. Academic reputation is based on a global survey of academics and is meant to capture, among other things, an institution’s educational innovativeness. While QS does not weigh curriculum directly, a PU academic, not willing to be named, says emerging technology offerings such as AI can influence how institutions are perceived by peers and employers, both reflected in the survey based indicators that together account for nearly half of an institution’s score.

Divya Bansal, head of the CSE department at PEC, says AI literacy has become a foundational skill across disciplines – from humanities, law and sciences to commerce and is equally essential for students and faculty. “The goal is not merely to teach AI tools, but to develop the ability to critically evaluate, responsibly use, and effectively integrate AI into one’s domain,” she says. She cautioned that several institutions have introduced multiple AI-focused degrees without adequately strengthening faculty expertise, computing infrastructure, or research ecosystems required to sustain high quality education. “AI education must be built on strong academic foundations rather than driven by short-term trends,” she said. Referring to PEC’s approach, she said the institute has consciously ensured that AI complements rather than replaces core computer science education.

A 2025 recommendation by the Rationalisation of Courses in Government Colleges committee, under the department of higher education, UT Chandigarh, had proposed introducing cyber security, data analytics, and AI/machine learning into college curricula, citing the growing relevance of these fields. The recommendation is yet to be implemented, a committee member said.