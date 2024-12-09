Chandigarh aims for glittering return at Republic-Day parade after 10 years

After a decade-long hiatus, the UT administration is hoping to regain a spot at the Republic Day Parade on Delhi’s Kartavya Path in 2025. The Republic Day parade features tableaux from states, UTs and various government departments, each depicting unique themes. (PTI file photo)

To boost Chandigarh’s chances, the administration has chosen the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Development) to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage and rapid development.

Chandigarh’s tableau was last featured in the parade in 2014, with the theme centered around Nek Chand’s famous Rock Garden, also selected after a 13-year gap.

Since then, however, the UT has struggled to qualify for the prestigious event. This year, in a bid to ensure success, the administration has decided to partner with a private company to design and construct the tableau, inviting proposals through a tender process, which has already been floated.

The Republic Day Parade in Delhi features tableaux from states, Union territories and various government departments, each depicting unique themes. The Union ministry of defence oversees the selection process, which involves six qualifying rounds.

A senior UT administration official stated that the finalised theme for the tableau had already been submitted to the central government for approval. Once approved, the selected company will execute its construction.

He added that this year’s theme focused on highlighting Chandigarh’s rich heritage and modern development. Key elements like the city’s unique architecture, the Rock Garden, cycling tracks and the Public Bike Sharing system will be incorporated. Additionally, the tableau will emphasise Chandigarh’s advancements in solar energy adoption.

The official further noted that Chandigarh, known as the City Beautiful, was envisioned as a modern and progressive city offering a dignified lifestyle to its residents. Its well-planned layout and aesthetic appeal continue to attract global tourists. The tableau aims to present a harmonious blend of the city’s heritage and development.

Tough luck in the past

2015: The ministry of defence rejected the proposed themes on the works of Le Corbusier and the Rose Festival.

2017: A tableau on the International Doll Museum passed all rounds, but failed to secure a spot in the final parade.

2018: Themes based on the Capitol Complex, Rose Garden and Sukhna Lake were submitted but not approved.

2021: The administration proposed themes on Model Jail, Sukhna Lake and gardens of Chandigarh. The ministry suggested focusing on the World Heritage Capitol Complex, which ultimately did not qualify.

In December 2023, the UT administration informed the central government that it would not participate in the 2024 parade but would return for the 2025 parade with fresh themes and new elements.