Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start

Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers.

“The passenger footfall is either on par or even better than that seen on CTU’s local buses, as the income from these buses is ₹19- ₹20 per km compared to the latter’s ₹16- ₹18 per km. This indicates a great response so far. We hope it will pick up further in the coming days,” said Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, UT.

Apart from local buses, the UT transport department earns ₹22 per km from those plying on sub-urban routes and ₹35 per km from long-route buses.

The airport shuttle bus service was launched by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on March 22.

“Our main aim is to offer cheaper and comfortable transport option to commuters from and to the airport. While the bus service is available for ₹100 per passenger, taxi rides for similar distances can cost up to ₹1,000,” said Singh.

The bus service, which starts from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.20 am daily, completes its last run for the day by leaving the airport at 12.55 am. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights.

“We have put hoardings and kiosks regarding the shuttle service at key points around the airport. A service counter is also available to guide passengers about the facility, which also includes water bottles and newspapers for them,” said Singh.

Passenger information boards have been installed at the airport to inform travellers about the buses’ expected time of arrival.

Focusing on feedback, Singh said, “Passengers can submit feedback with respect to the service by scanning the QR code installed inside the airport shuttle buses.”

More routes on the anvil

The transport department is also working on introducing additional routes from the airport. “The department has requested the airport authorities for data on the most common destinations of people leaving the airport. This, along with passenger feedback, will be used to narrow down on some new routes,” said Singh.

Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.

