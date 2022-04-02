Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers.
“The passenger footfall is either on par or even better than that seen on CTU’s local buses, as the income from these buses is ₹19- ₹20 per km compared to the latter’s ₹16- ₹18 per km. This indicates a great response so far. We hope it will pick up further in the coming days,” said Pradhuman Singh, director, transport, UT.
Apart from local buses, the UT transport department earns ₹22 per km from those plying on sub-urban routes and ₹35 per km from long-route buses.
The airport shuttle bus service was launched by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on March 22.
“Our main aim is to offer cheaper and comfortable transport option to commuters from and to the airport. While the bus service is available for ₹100 per passenger, taxi rides for similar distances can cost up to ₹1,000,” said Singh.
The bus service, which starts from the Sector-17 ISBT at 4.20 am daily, completes its last run for the day by leaving the airport at 12.55 am. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights.
“We have put hoardings and kiosks regarding the shuttle service at key points around the airport. A service counter is also available to guide passengers about the facility, which also includes water bottles and newspapers for them,” said Singh.
Passenger information boards have been installed at the airport to inform travellers about the buses’ expected time of arrival.
Focusing on feedback, Singh said, “Passengers can submit feedback with respect to the service by scanning the QR code installed inside the airport shuttle buses.”
More routes on the anvil
The transport department is also working on introducing additional routes from the airport. “The department has requested the airport authorities for data on the most common destinations of people leaving the airport. This, along with passenger feedback, will be used to narrow down on some new routes,” said Singh.
Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
-
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers
Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi aide who guarded gang’s weapons in Mohali house nabbed
The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who guarded the gang's weapons at Simranjit's' house in Nandialai village, Mohali. Identified as Simranjit Singh, 30, the accused was previously posted in the building branch of the Mohali municipal corporation and was now unemployed, police said. He was arrested from his house on Thursday night following the disclosure of another gang member, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, 29.
-
Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010
Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010. According to the India Meteorological Department, at 30.9C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.
-
PGIMER Chandigarh awaits cure for staff crunch
Over 35% of the total patients come from Punjab for want of inadequate health facilities back home. 'Workforce overburdened, health services affected' Satyaveer Singh Dagur, general secretary, PGI Nurses' Welfare Association, said looking at the patient load and daily admissions, the nurses had been demanding filling up of vacancies and additional 1,500 posts.
-
Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off
Day One of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation buses, cluster buses and goods carrier vehicles led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas with buses queuing up on the extreme left lane of the road and moving at a snail's pace. Despite the hiccups, the drive was welcomed by motorists, who said they had a smoother commute on Friday with buses sticking to their lane.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics