Chandigarh: Animal carcass incineration plant set for March ‘25 launch

UT’s long-delayed smart city project to establish an animal carcass incineration plant has received a new deadline of March 2025. After years of controversies and changing locations, the plant will now be built in Raipur Kalan, with permissions secured by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL). Currently, over 150 dead animals are buried in a month across the city. (HT File)

Currently, over 150 dead animals are buried monthly across the city. The plant will ensure scientific disposal of animal carcasses in compliance with Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) guidelines. The issue was discussed during the municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on December 24, where officials assured councillors that installation work is underway, and they would meet the deadline.

The councillors have also urged the officials to expedite the project.

The need for a permanent carcass disposal system was identified decades ago but has faced repeated delays. Tendering for the project was conducted multiple times, and while work was allotted, controversies over the location stalled progress.

Proposed sites in Sector 25, Sector 38, Dadumajra, and Industrial Area Phase-1 faced strong opposition from local residents, leading to several relocations before settling on Raipur Kalan.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi expressed frustration over repeated extensions to the contract with a private firm for lifting animal carcasses. “The employees of MC are paying huge amounts to the firm but remain clueless about the actual numbers of animals buried or their burial locations. The plant must be completed on time to ensure scientific carcass disposal,” Joshi said. Despite these concerns, the contract extensions were approved until the plant becomes operational.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, prohibit open skinning of animal carcasses due to foul odour and environmental hazards.

Currently, dead animals are disposed of in dumping grounds or forest areas, a practice that underscores the urgent need for the incineration plant.

The ₹1.75-crore project under the smart city initiative includes two machines for handling small and large animals, a 30-meter-high chimney, cold storage facilities, and automatic loading systems.

The environment-friendly plant will utilise a commercial LPG-based cremation system and operate under a dedicated control room to ensure efficiency and environmental compliance.

Once operational, the plant is expected to address a critical gap in the city’s waste management system, providing a sustainable solution for animal carcass disposal while adhering to environmental standards.