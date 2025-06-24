Chandigarh: Anti-people move, says Congress on hike in property conversion charges

The Congress’ local unit has condemned the “arbitrary and steep” hike in charges for converting leasehold properties into freehold by the administration. HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, termed the decision as “anti-people”. This would severely impact thousands of residents who have long been awaiting regularisation of their properties, he said. Congress leader HS Lucky also highlighted increase in property tax, water charges, etc.

“After the threefold hike in property tax, increased water charges and rising electricity bills, the administration has now issued a new draconian order. This move will break the backbone of middle-class families, senior citizens and small property owners,” he said.

“This decision by the BJP-led administration is utterly insensitive and has been taken without any public consultation. The people of Chandigarh are already facing immense financial stress. This sudden hike, without any discussion or clarification, raises serious questions about the priorities of the administration,” he said, adding that the conversion fee must be nominal and equitable.

The administration has already stated that a notification on the revised rates would be issued soon and implemented on June 30.