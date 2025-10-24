Chandigarh: ASI assaulted, robbed of chain in Khuda Alisher

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police was attacked and robbed of his silver chain and locket by an unidentified assailant in Khuda Alisher village on Tuesday afternoon around 1.20 pm when the officer was on duty.

According to the FIR registered at the Sector 11 police station, the complainant, ASI Hemant Kumar, currently posted at the Women Police Station, Sector 17, had gone to Khuda Alisher for some work. Upon reaching the address, he met Moti, who connected him to Phillips over a phone call. Phillips informed the officer that he was out and would meet him at 10 am the following day at the Women Police Station.

After concluding the brief visit, ASI Kumar started his return journey on his Activa scooter. As he was leaving the area, an unidentified man suddenly came from the back and attacked him. “The man grabbed me, tore my clothes, and forcibly pulled the silver chain and locket from my neck. He then pushed me to the ground and fled the spot,” the ASI mentioned in his complaint.

Despite the sudden assault, the cop managed to alert the police control room.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 121 (wrongful restraint), 132 (use of criminal force), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the unidentified person at the Sector 11 police station, based on the ASI’s written complaint.