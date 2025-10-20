Chandigarh: At 118, AQI moderate on Diwali eve

At 118, the air quality index (AQI) of Chandigarh on Sunday, a day before Diwali, was moderate, revealed the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

This figure may likely go up on Diwali night when residents burst crackers, causing the air quality to deteriorate. However, unlike last year, when Diwali fell in November, the day temperatures are comparatively higher this time, which means the AQI may improve quickly, experts said. This is due to a phenomenon called temperature inversion, which prevents pollutants from getting scattered in the air and keeps them like a blanket over the city’s air when the temperatures are lower.

Furthermore, stubble burning cases, a major contributor to poor AQI, in Punjab have also been on a relatively lower side this time, as per officials.

Last Diwali, the AQI had gone up to 395 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22. The maximum temperature rose from 34°C on Saturday to 34.4°C on Sunday, three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 17.5°C on Saturday to 17.2°C on Sunday, a degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum will remain between 17°C and 19°C. Clear skies will continue in the coming week.