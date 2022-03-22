Chandigarh | Auto driver arrested for using fake number plate
Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for using a fake number plate. Notably, the accused’s vehicle was spotted by the president of the Chandigarh Auto Union, Anil Kumar, at the Press Light Point near Sector 18 on Sunday. Kumar said the auto had a Mohali registration number written on the side, even as both the front and back number plates were of Chandigarh. He called the police and auto driver, Lal Bahadur of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, was arrested. A case under Section 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 19 police station.
Mobile phone snatched near 41/42 chowk
Hockey trials for Chandigarh team on March 22
Sahir Ludhianvi, a revolutionary bard
Justice Fateh Deep Singh releases refugee entrepreneur
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
