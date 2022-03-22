Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Auto driver arrested for using fake number plate
Chandigarh | Auto driver arrested for using fake number plate

Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for using a fake number plate after he was spotted by Chandigarh Auto Union president at the Press Light Point near Sector 18
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for using a fake number plate. Notably, the accused’s vehicle was spotted by the president of the Chandigarh Auto Union, Anil Kumar, at the Press Light Point near Sector 18 on Sunday. Kumar said the auto had a Mohali registration number written on the side, even as both the front and back number plates were of Chandigarh. He called the police and auto driver, Lal Bahadur of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, was arrested. A case under Section 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Mobile phone snatched near 41/42 chowk

Chandigarh The mobile phone of a Sector 41 resident was snatched near the Sector 41-42 lights point on Sunday. Police said two unidentified bike-borne persons snatched the victim’s phone and sped away. A case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Hockey trials for Chandigarh team on March 22

Chandigarh Hockey Chandigarh is scheduled to hold trials to select the senior men’s team on Tuesday at 2pm at the Hockey Stadium, Sector 42. The selected players will compete at the Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship, to be held at Bhopal from April 6 to 17.

Sahir Ludhianvi, a revolutionary bard

Chandigarh Panjab University’s ḍepartment of Urdu organised on Monday a seminar on Sahir Ludhianvi. Noted Urdu and Punjabi poet Sri Ram Arsh shared stories of his long companionship with Ludhianvi with an enthused audience, describing him as a symbol of nationalism and humanism.

Justice Fateh Deep Singh releases refugee entrepreneur

Chandigarh Justice Fateh Deep Singh of the Punjab and Haryana high court released the memoirs of city-based entrepreneur Krishan Kumar, entitled Refugee Entrepreneur at Rotary Club on Monday. Kumar, 85, was born in Karachi, but left at the age of 10 following partition before setting up Mohan Fibres Ltd, Asia’s largest producer of apple tray.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
