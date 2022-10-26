Chandigarh: Auto driver, female aide held for robbing college student

An auto-rickshaw driver and his woman accomplice were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a student SD College of her mobile phone at knife point and making her divulge the password and online wallet’s pin.

The accused have been identified as Nitish Sharma, a native of Bihar and Rajwinder Kaur of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

In her complaint, Chahat Mittal, 20, a native of Nabha, who is a student of SD College, said she had caught a shared auto from Sector 46 to the ISBT in Sector 43 at 7 am on October 22. She was scheduled to catch a bus to return to her hometown.

Kaur was already sitting in the auto-rickshaw. She said the driver had pulled down the auto’s curtain and kept driving for almost two hours, claiming that he did not know the way to the ISBT. As Chahat pulled her phone out of her pocket to use Google maps for directions, the woman snatched it.

The driver handed over a knife to the woman, who then took the only ₹500 which she was carrying in her purse. The accused also threatened to kill Chahat and made her tell her father to transfer ₹ 15,000 into her account, which she did.

The accused dropped her off near the district court in Sector 43 and made the victim divulge her phone’s password and online wallet’s pin. The accused used ₹ 1,500 from the girl’s account, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 392 of IPC at Sector 36 police station.