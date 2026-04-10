Chandigarh: Avsar 2026 concludes at Panjab University; over 100 students shortlisted

More than 100 students from Panjab University (PU) have been shortlisted for jobs after the conclusion of AVSAR 2026, the Central Placement Cell’s (CPC) flagship three day drive, with Federal Bank set to conduct face to face interviews in the third week of April offering the highest packages of the drive at ₹13.08 lakh to ₹17.22 lakh per annum (LPA). The university’s consolidated placement data is typically compiled by September, meaning the numbers emerging from Avsar represent only a fragment of the full-year picture (HT File)

The drive drew over 300 students from more than 22 departments spanning sciences, social sciences, management, technology, law and arts including students from language disciplines such as English, French and Punjabi, and saw 18 companies participate, a mix of on campus and online recruiters.

Among those that shortlisted candidates, SRH International offered the widest salary band at ₹6-10 LPA, followed by VerbIQ at ₹5-10 LPA and Aakash Institute at ₹7.25-9 LPA. SGGG India Pvt. Ltd. offered ₹7-8 LPA, while Tynor Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd. and a domestic airline offered ₹5-6 LPA each. Acuity Professional and HDFC Life rounded out the lower band at ₹3.5-5 LPA. Other participating companies included Bebo Technologies, Nimbus Academy and Beebo Technologies.

Meena Sharma, honorary director, CPC said, “AVSAR reflects only a segment of the university’s placement activity. The overall placement figures are significantly higher as the central placement cell and departments conduct placement drives throughout the year.”

UIET holds its own placement drive in August; the University Business School (UBS) runs its process between October and November; and the department of chemical engineering conducts its own independent drive as well. Officials added that while UBS placements were still ongoing at the time of AVSAR’s conclusion, the university’s consolidated placement data is typically compiled by September, meaning the numbers emerging from AVSAR represent only a fragment of the full-year picture. The CPC maintains active linkages with more than 500 companies.