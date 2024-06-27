 Chandigarh awaits the weekend for monsoon showers - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh awaits the weekend for monsoon showers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2024 09:32 AM IST

As per the IMD, heavy rain (over 64 mm) is expected in Chandigarh over the weekend during which monsoon will be declared

Residents will have to wait till the weekend for monsoon showers, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Chandigarh in anticipation of heavy rains. (HT Photos)
The IMD has issued an orange alert in Chandigarh in anticipation of heavy rains. (HT Photos)

As per the IMD, though there are chances of light rain on Friday, heavy rain (over 64 mm) is expected over the weekend during which monsoon will be declared.

In anticipation of heavy rains, the IMD has issued an orange alert, asking people to be prepared, for June 29 and 30.

On Wednesday, trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm) was recorded in the city, which took the maximum temperature down to 36.9°C, from 39.9°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature, however, rose from 29.4°C on Tuesday to 31.4°C on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum will remain between 29°C and 32°C.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh awaits the weekend for monsoon showers
