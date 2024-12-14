Chandigarh: Battling for life for 5 days, accident victim succumbs to injuries

Injured in a road accident near the Railway light point on December 4, a 26-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries after fighting for life for five days, police said on Friday. The victim, Raveesh Kunwar Malik, was a resident of Zirakpur, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)

The victim, Raveesh Kunwar Malik, was a resident of Zirakpur. He was riding his motorcycle while heading to the Panchkula district courts, when a Maruti Suzuki WagonR coming from the opposite direction hit him around 2.40 pm.

According to a witness, the car driver was speeding and driving recklessly, leading to the collision. The impact caused Raveesh to fall and sustain severe head injuries. The car driver had rushed Raveesh to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 9.

The victim’s father, VST Malik, filed a formal complaint with the IT Park police station, following which a case under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS was registered on Thursday.