Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposes GST hike on textiles
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposes GST hike on textiles

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposed the increase in GST from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of 1,000 at a meeting of its GST coordination committee
From January 1, GST has been hiked from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000. (Representative image)
From January 1, GST has been hiked from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of 1,000. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal opposed the increase in GST from 5% to 12% on fabrics, ready-made garments and footwear costing up to of 1,000 at a meeting of its GST coordination committee.

Ram Karan Gupta, chairman of the GST coordination committee, CBM said that textile traders are apprehensive of further slowing down of business after the hike.

Charanjiv Singh, president of CBM said that they have written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman urging her to defer the notification, as increased prices will disturb the budget of the middle class which is already suffering because of high inflation.

The CBM members said that if the increase in GST rates is implemented, CBM may also resort to agitation on call of respective trade associations merchant and join the nationwide protest being carried out in some other states of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out