Chandigarh best among UTs in National Achievement Survey 2021
Chandigarh has outperformed all Union territories (UTs) in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, organised by the Union ministry of education, whose results were made available on Thursday.
Chandigarh’s scores for all subjects surveyed are also higher than the national average.
However, compared to NAS 2017, the scores for all subjects were slightly lower in the latest edition of the survey.
As many as 5,726 students from 106 Chandigarh schools, including seven central government, 52 government, seven government-aided and 40 private, had appeared for the NAS exam that was held in November 2021.
Conducted nationally by the Union ministry of education once in every three years for Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, it was last held in 2017, and thereon postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per the ministry, NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning. “National Achievement Survey gives a system-level reflection on effectiveness of school education. Findings help compare the performance across spectrum and across population in order to find the desirable direction for improvements,” the ministry website notes.
The exam was conducted in language, mathematics and EVS for Classes 3 and 5, language, mathematics, science and social science for Class 8, and language, mathematics, science, social science and English for Class 10.
While overall rankings haven’t been calculated in the NAS report, individual scores for each class and each subject have been released, and Chandigarh has performed the best among all UTs in all subjects, except EVS in Classes 3 and 5, where the city came second.
Discussing the results, UT education secretary Purva Garg said, “We are studying the report in detail. I have asked State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to also examine the report for any gaps at our end, based on which teacher-training material will be developed.”
Speaking about how the percentages had come down slightly for some subjects as compared to NAS 2017, Garg added, “Although we will have to study the report in detail, the main reason appears to be Covid. The shift from offline classes to online learning has been hard for some students.”
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh: Fire officer arrested for accepting ₹30,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a sub-fire officer for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a fire no-objection certificate to the owner of a showroom in Sector 36. The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, is the officiating fire officer of the fire stations in Sectors 11 and 38. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics