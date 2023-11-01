Chandigarh best UT in the Urban Learnathon 2023

The Union ministry adjudged Chandigarh as the best UT in the Urban Learnathon 2023 for the solar installation in the city during the ‘National Urban Conclave’ hosted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs on the occasion of “World Cities Day” at New Delhi on Tuesday. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was present in the conclave whereas the prize was distributed by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and mission director of ministry of housing and urban affairs. (Praful Gangurde)

The prize was conferred to Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) in collaboration with Chandigarh Renewable Energy Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) of the UT Administration.

While detailing about the project, CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra said, “Chandigarh was selected as the Model Solar City and subsequently, the master plan was approved by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) in February 2012.”

“Chandigarh is a landlocked city and in spite of this fact, Chandigarh administration has installed SPV power plants on rooftops, carport parking sheds and floating SPV power plants in coordination with CSCL. The city is well ahead in terms of achievement and total aggregate capacity of 58.09 MWp Grid tied rooftop solar plants at 4566 sites have already been installed and commissioned in Chandigarh,’’ said UT Adviser Dharampal, adding that with this pace Chandigarh can achieve the dream target to become 100% RE powered in near future.

Arulrajan P, director of science and technology and renewable energy-cum–CEO of CREST informed that this is a proud moment for Chandigarh that a small territory has competed with other UTs of India and got this award.

Though Chandigarh has been awarded for the solar installations across the city, the city residents, who have already installed the solar plants, say, despite installation four years back, they have not received the subsidy from the UT Administration.

CREST, however, said that UT has already taken up the matter with the union government as there is some technical issue and hopes it will be sorted out soon.

