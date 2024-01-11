close_game
Chandigarh bids farewell to war hero Brigadier AJS Behl

Chandigarh bids farewell to war hero Brigadier AJS Behl

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2024 02:41 PM IST

The last rites of Brigadier AJS Behl, an army veteran who passed away on January 8 at the age of 82, were performed in Sector 25

The last rites of Brigadier AJS Behl, an army veteran who passed away on January 8 at the age of 82, were performed Sector 25 on Wednesday.

Brigadier AJS Behl (HT File)
Brigadier AJS Behl (HT File)

Born in April 1941, Brigadier Behl had been suffering from poor health for an extended period. He passed away at an army hospital in Chandigarh.

An artillery officer from the 17 Para Field Regiment, Behl played a significant role in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. Notably, he faced the Chinese forces at Namka Chu during the 1962 conflict, later enduring captivity as a prisoner of war. After repatriation, he continued to serve in the army, participating in the 1965 Rann of Kutch Operations and the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

His military career concluded with his retirement as the deputy director general, NCC, Jammu and Kashmir in April 1995.

