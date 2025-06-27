Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Chandigarh: BJP announces state office-bearers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Rambir Bhatti and Sanjeev Rana have been appointed as the two general secretaries, while Pradeep Kumar Bansal will serve as the treasurer

After receiving the approval of BJP national president JP Nadda, Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra on Thursday announced the new state office bearers for the party’s Chandigarh unit.

Among the other key appointments, Mohinder Nirala has been made the social media incharge, Shivender Mandhotra will handle IT, and Ravi Rawat has been appointed as the media convener (HT photo for representation)
Among the other key appointments, Mohinder Nirala has been made the social media incharge, Shivender Mandhotra will handle IT, and Ravi Rawat has been appointed as the media convener (HT photo for representation)

Rambir Bhatti and Sanjeev Rana have been appointed as the two general secretaries, while Pradeep Kumar Bansal will serve as the treasurer. Avi Bhasin has been named joint treasurer. Dhirendra Tayal takes on the role of chief spokesperson.

Among the other key appointments, Mohinder Nirala has been made the social media incharge, Shivender Mandhotra will handle IT, and Ravi Rawat has been appointed as the media convener.

The party has also named six vice-presidents: Devendra Babla, Raj Kishore, Bharat Kumar, Indira Singh, Naresh Panchal, and Poonam Sharma. Seven leaders—Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Ruchi Sekhri, Sonia Duggal, Aman Preet Singh, Amit Rana, Manish Sharma, and Meenakshi Thakur—have been selected as secretaries.

In addition, Deepak Malhotra and Sanjay Puri have been appointed office secretaries, while Shakti Prakash Devshali and Ramesh Sahod will serve as cell convener and co-convener, respectively. These appointments were pending for the last five months after Jitender Pal Malhotra became the BJP state president again in January this year.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: BJP announces state office-bearers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On