Chandigarh: BJP announces state office-bearers

After receiving the approval of BJP national president JP Nadda, Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra on Thursday announced the new state office bearers for the party’s Chandigarh unit. Among the other key appointments, Mohinder Nirala has been made the social media incharge, Shivender Mandhotra will handle IT, and Ravi Rawat has been appointed as the media convener (HT photo for representation)

Rambir Bhatti and Sanjeev Rana have been appointed as the two general secretaries, while Pradeep Kumar Bansal will serve as the treasurer. Avi Bhasin has been named joint treasurer. Dhirendra Tayal takes on the role of chief spokesperson.

The party has also named six vice-presidents: Devendra Babla, Raj Kishore, Bharat Kumar, Indira Singh, Naresh Panchal, and Poonam Sharma. Seven leaders—Shashi Shankar Tiwari, Ruchi Sekhri, Sonia Duggal, Aman Preet Singh, Amit Rana, Manish Sharma, and Meenakshi Thakur—have been selected as secretaries.

In addition, Deepak Malhotra and Sanjay Puri have been appointed office secretaries, while Shakti Prakash Devshali and Ramesh Sahod will serve as cell convener and co-convener, respectively. These appointments were pending for the last five months after Jitender Pal Malhotra became the BJP state president again in January this year.