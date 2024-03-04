Chandigarh BJP chief sparks outcry with tweet targeting farmers: ‘They don’t deserve…'

Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Malhotra faced backlash on Sunday after posting a tweet targeting the protesting farmers. Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border in Patiala district.(PTI)

“Farmers must know that they don’t deserve anything, but still #Modi sarkar has approved ₹24,420-crore proposal for fixing nutrients based subsidy (NBS) rates on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers and the inclusion of 3 new fertilizer grades under NBS scheme for Kharif season 2024 (April to Sept 2024). The scheme will ensure the availability of fertilizers to REAL farmers at subsidized, affordable and reasonable prices. The inclusion of three new grades in NBS will support in promoting balanced soil health & offer alternatives to the farmers.PM @narendramodiJi is committed to welfare of Real Farmers. #ModiKiGaurantee,” wrote Malhotra on “X”.

But after facing wrath from the Opposition and his own party, he deleted the post.

Clarifying later, Malhotra said, “I meant to talk about the fake farmers. Since I realised my mistake, I deleted it.”

Lambasting Malhotra, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said the real face of the BJP had been exposed. “The Chandigarh BJP chief’s statement reflects the party’s thought process regarding the farmers. The BJP should have some empathy towards the poor farmers who work so hard and still don’t get their due share. The party should tender a public apology for such low remarks against farmers,” he demanded.

The Chandigarh Congress also appealed to the Shiromani Akali Dal not to support the BJP candidate during the Monday elections for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Chandigarh AAP in-charge Dr SS Ahulwalia said the statement of the Chandigarh BJP chief clearly reflected that the BJP was against farmers: “BJP is not even allowing farmers to reach Delhi, which means, they are against farmers.”