Chandigarh: BJP delegation meets chief secretary, discusses contractual employees’ demands

A delegation led by former BJP Chandigarh president and senior leader Arun Sood, along with mayor Harpreet Babla, BJP Chandigarh vice-president Devendra Babla and other party members, met chief secretary Rajeev Verma on Wednesday to raise long-pending demands of contractual employees working under the Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation. The delegation represented the All Contractual Employees Union of India, Chandigarh, and included leaders Yashpal Tiwari, Sanjeev Grover, Ashok Kumar, Bipin Sher Singh, and others. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Sood submitted a memorandum outlining several concerns of the contractual and outsourced employees. The primary issues discussed included ensuring job security for contractual and outsourced employees until retirement; reinstatement of terminated firemen and tubewell operators, and nursing and laboratory staff dismissed from ESI Hospital; implementation of biometric attendance for sewerage workers at their designated work sites, and timely provision of essential supplies, such as oil and soap, to temporary sewerage workers.

The delegation also raised concerns over the administration’s recent move to collect data from departments regarding the rationalisation of contract and outsourced employees working against sanctioned posts. The union believes that this move has sparked fear and uncertainty among hundreds of temporary workers over their future employment.

Speaking on behalf of the union, Sood urged the chief secretary to prioritise the job security of contractual workers and ensure that rationalisation is carried out in a transparent and employee-friendly manner. He emphasised the need to retain experienced staff until their retirement, thereby safeguarding their livelihood and maintaining continuity in essential public services.

In response, Verma assured the delegation of prompt and considerate action on all issues. He acknowledged the contributions of contractual staff and said their concerns would be addressed in consultation with the departments concerned.