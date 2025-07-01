Chandigarh: BJP dismisses tie-up speculation with SAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed any talks of forming an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Narinder Singh Raina (HT File)

The SAD and BJP, the two long-time partners, parted ways in 2020 over the now-repealed three farm laws.

The party issued clear instructions to its office-bearers, asking them not to make any public statements in favour of such an alliance.

The matter was raised by Narinder Singh Raina, the BJP’s co-incharge for Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, during a meeting with state office-bearers at the BJP headquarters in Sector 31, Chandigarh. The meeting, aimed at strengthening the party’s cadre and launching new outreach initiatives, was not attended by state BJP president Sunil Jakhar.

According to senior BJP leaders privy to the matter, Raina emphasised that recent speculation around a potential alliance with the SAD had created confusion among party workers and the general public. “These rumours are baseless. I have recently met with the top leadership, and they have also ruled out any talks about such an alliance at this point,” Raina was quoted as saying.

Raina further urged party members not to publicly defend Bikram Majithia, the former SAD minister who is currently embroiled in a disproportionate assets case linked to drug money laundering. “We should not be seen defending Majithia, especially in light of the ongoing vigilance bureau case. Whether the charges are politically motivated or not, our leaders should not appear to be supporting him,” Raina advised.

The meeting also included a message from BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who echoed Raina’s stance, instructing Punjab BJP leaders not to issue statements favoring an alliance with the SAD.

The call for an alliance with SAD has gained traction recently among some BJP leaders, including Sunil Jakhar, who have advocated for it ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Additionally, some BJP leaders have expressed concerns about the Vigilance Bureau’s arrest of Majithia, viewing it as politically motivated.

Despite multiple attempts, Narinder Singh Raina was unavailable for comment.