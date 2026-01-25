Chandigarh: Bowler Nandini selected in India A squad for Asia Cup

Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA’s) cricketer Nandini Sharma has been selected in the India A squad for the ACC Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup 2026 which will be held from February 13 to February 22, 2026 in Bangkok (Thailand). Currently, Nandini is serving with Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026. Nandini Sharma (HT Photo)

A medium-pacer, Nandini’s cricketing journey includes extensive representation in BCCI-organised tournaments at the U-19, U-23 and senior levels, both for Punjab and UTCA. The 24-year-old has consistently delivered impactful performances in domestic one-day and T20 competitions and has also served as vice-captain and captain in multiple tournaments.

Her recent performances in the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal One-Day and Multi-Day tournaments, Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy and Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy have further strengthened her credentials at the national level.

Nandini was shortlisted as a potential performer for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), chosen as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during WPL 2025 and selected for high-performance camps conducted by the NCA. India A will begin its ACC Rising Star Women’s Asia Cup campaign against UAE on February 13, followed by matches against Pakistan A on February 15 and Nepal on February 17. The semi-finals are scheduled for February 20, with the final to be played on February 22.