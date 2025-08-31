Chandigarh: Brace for weekend downpour, says Met

The city is projected to receive additional rainfall over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A Western Disturbance (WD) is active in conjunction with the monsoon system, which may result in heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday. The forecast indicates that the rain is likely to subside from September 3. Following a sunny Saturday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh increased from 31.6°C to 33.7°C, which is consistent with seasonal norms. (HT Photo for representation)

Following a sunny Saturday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh increased from 31.6°C to 33.7°C, which is consistent with seasonal norms. The minimum temperature rose from 23.7°C to 25°C, one degree below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are anticipated to range from 29°C to 32°C, with minimums between 24°C and 26°C.

Sukhna lake floodgates opened for 7th time this monsoon

Within a 24-hour period, the UT administration opened one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake on Friday night after the water level approached the danger mark of 1,163 feet.

Officials reported that one floodgate was opened at approximately 11 pm and closed at 4 pm on Saturday after the water level receded to 1,162.30 feet. This marks the seventh time the floodgates have been opened this monsoon season. Previous openings occurred on August 29, 19, 17, 15, 8, and 6. The release of excess water from the lake flows into the Ghaggar river via the Sukhna Choe.

The UT engineering department has stationed personnel at the lake’s regulator 24/7 and installed CCTV cameras to continuously monitor water levels. A control room has also been established to coordinate with the district administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, who were notified prior to the floodgates’ opening.