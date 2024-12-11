Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Brain dead patient gives new lease of life to six

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 11, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Following the family’s consent, Raveesh Kunwar Malik’s heart, liver, two kidneys and corneas were transplanted to matching recipients; the heart was transplanted to a 30-year-old female, marking the 10th heart transplant at PGIMER, Chandigarh

Rendered brain dead after a bike accident, 36-year-old Raveesh Kunwar Malik gave a new lease of life to six patients after his family agreed to donate his organs.

Raveesh Kunwar Malik, a resident of Zirakpur and a lawyer practising at the Chandigarh district courts, Sector 43, was travelling from Chandigarh to Panchkula on December 4, when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in Sector 16, leaving him critically injured. (HT Photo)
Raveesh Kunwar Malik, a resident of Zirakpur and a lawyer practising at the Chandigarh district courts, Sector 43, was travelling from Chandigarh to Panchkula on December 4, when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in Sector 16, leaving him critically injured. (HT Photo)

Malik, a resident of Zirakpur and a lawyer practising at the Chandigarh district courts, Sector 43, was travelling from Chandigarh to Panchkula on December 4, when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in Sector 16, leaving him critically injured.

He was initially taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in wake of his condition.

He was declared brain dead on December 9.

Following the family’s consent, his heart, liver, two kidneys and corneas were transplanted to matching recipients. The heart was transplanted to a 30-year-old female, marking the 10th heart transplant at PGIMER.

Similarly, three organ failure patients received the liver and two kidneys, while two were given the gift of sight through corneal transplants.

PGI director Prof Vivek Lal said, “This incredible act of generosity not only reflects the selflessness of the Malik family but also sheds light on the critical need for organ donation in our society.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On