Chandigarh: Brain dead patient gives new lease of life to six

Rendered brain dead after a bike accident, 36-year-old Raveesh Kunwar Malik gave a new lease of life to six patients after his family agreed to donate his organs. Raveesh Kunwar Malik, a resident of Zirakpur and a lawyer practising at the Chandigarh district courts, Sector 43, was travelling from Chandigarh to Panchkula on December 4, when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in Sector 16, leaving him critically injured. (HT Photo)

Malik, a resident of Zirakpur and a lawyer practising at the Chandigarh district courts, Sector 43, was travelling from Chandigarh to Panchkula on December 4, when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in Sector 16, leaving him critically injured.

He was initially taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in wake of his condition.

He was declared brain dead on December 9.

Following the family’s consent, his heart, liver, two kidneys and corneas were transplanted to matching recipients. The heart was transplanted to a 30-year-old female, marking the 10th heart transplant at PGIMER.

Similarly, three organ failure patients received the liver and two kidneys, while two were given the gift of sight through corneal transplants.

PGI director Prof Vivek Lal said, “This incredible act of generosity not only reflects the selflessness of the Malik family but also sheds light on the critical need for organ donation in our society.”