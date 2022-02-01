Chandigarh: Broiler, egg prices start sliding

After peaking in the start of January, prices of chicken and eggs have now started dipping amid drop in demand.

The price of broiler chicken, which had gone up to ₹220 per kg at the start of January, is now down to ₹200 per kg. The price of eggs is currently around ₹5.2 per egg, after going up to ₹6 per egg here earlier this month, when bought as trays of 100 eggs together.

As per the Meat Market Association of Sector 21, prices are expected to dip further to ₹180 per kg for broiler chicken and ₹5 per egg at retail rate by the end of the next month.

President of the association Ashish Kumar, said, “Demand picks up in peak winter, which leads to an increase in prices. The increase is the highest for eggs, as many vegetarian people also eat them in the cold weather. But, the consumption reduces with spring on the horizon.”

Due to the Avian Flu scare in January 2021, prices had first plummeted and later rose exponentially after poultry birds were culled in the region. There is no shortage in supply this year however as per the shopkeepers here.