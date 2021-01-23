Chandigarh bumps up vaccination sites to six after encouraging turnout

After receiving better response to the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday, UT health authorities decided to open two more vaccination sites on Saturday.

The fourth day witnessed a turnout of 66% at the four sites, an increase of 11% from Thursday.

“From Saturday onwards, an additional site at GMSH-16 and a new one at civil hospital, Manimajra, will be made operational. By opening these sites, 200 beneficiaries will receive appointment messages, bringing down the number of health workers yet to be covered. However, the response at these sites remains to be seen,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, UT health director.

For four days since the rollout on January 16, the drive was carried out at two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16; and civil hospital, Sector 45. For now, vaccination is being conducted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, 110 people turned up at the Sector-45 civil hospital for inoculation, even though only 100 were expected. Meanwhile, 100% target was achieved at GMSH-Sector 16, but at GMCH-32, only 20% of the registered beneficiaries turned up for the shot.

PGIMER also adds one more site

PGIMER added another vaccination site on Friday, where 73% health workers came forward for vaccination. The next drive here will be held at these two sites on Monday, following which more centres may be added, said hospital authorities.

In Panchkula, 491 health workers got the vaccine shot at seven different sites in the district. This was only 41.6% of the targeted beneficiaries (1,178) for Friday.