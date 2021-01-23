Chandigarh bumps up vaccination sites to six after encouraging turnout
After receiving better response to the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday, UT health authorities decided to open two more vaccination sites on Saturday.
The fourth day witnessed a turnout of 66% at the four sites, an increase of 11% from Thursday.
“From Saturday onwards, an additional site at GMSH-16 and a new one at civil hospital, Manimajra, will be made operational. By opening these sites, 200 beneficiaries will receive appointment messages, bringing down the number of health workers yet to be covered. However, the response at these sites remains to be seen,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, UT health director.
For four days since the rollout on January 16, the drive was carried out at two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16; and civil hospital, Sector 45. For now, vaccination is being conducted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, 110 people turned up at the Sector-45 civil hospital for inoculation, even though only 100 were expected. Meanwhile, 100% target was achieved at GMSH-Sector 16, but at GMCH-32, only 20% of the registered beneficiaries turned up for the shot.
PGIMER also adds one more site
PGIMER added another vaccination site on Friday, where 73% health workers came forward for vaccination. The next drive here will be held at these two sites on Monday, following which more centres may be added, said hospital authorities.
In Panchkula, 491 health workers got the vaccine shot at seven different sites in the district. This was only 41.6% of the targeted beneficiaries (1,178) for Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solar carts introduced for birdwatchers at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Striking garbage collectors to return to work in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 starts awareness drive to counter vaccine hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh bumps up vaccination sites to six after encouraging turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
That stinking feeling: Chandigarh residents suffer as waste piles up again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University’s board of finance approves budget of ₹600 crore for 2021-22 financial year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown: No rent for shopkeepers of ISBTs in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Friend murdered 19-year-old DU student in Ambala: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 months after Covid outbreak, colleges reopen to poor response in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt gives ₹5 lakh each to kin of four farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox