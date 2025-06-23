Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Burglars target locked house in upscale Sector-8

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Complainant Samrath Singh, 43, son of Commander Japvir Singh, reported the theft to the Chandigarh Police on June 18 after returning from Shimla

Thieves decamped with 40,000 cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from the residence of a former naval officer in the upscale Sector 8-B locality when the family was in Shimla.

A case under Sections 305 (a) (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (4) (house trespass) at the Sector-3 police station. (HT Photo for representation)
A case under Sections 305 (a) (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (4) (house trespass) at the Sector-3 police station. (HT Photo for representation)

Complainant Samrath Singh, 43, son of Commander Japvir Singh, reported the theft to the Chandigarh Police on June 18 after returning from Shimla. According to the complaint, the house was found ransacked when he returned from a family trip and went to inspect his bedroom on the first floor around 4.30 pm.

“The window latch of my upstairs bedroom was broken, screws were lying on the floor, and the cupboard and dresser drawers were open. My wife’s jewellery and around 40,000 cash were stolen,” he said in the police complaint.

Singh, along with his parents, wife, and children, reside in the two-storey house. While his wife and children had been staying at her parent’s home in Sector 7 for the past 15 days, his parents had left for Shimla on June 15, and he followed the next morning. The only people present on the premises were two adult children of their domestic help and another domestic worker who stayed in the servant quarters.

The complainant’s wife had briefly visited the house on the evening of June 16 and found everything in place at that time. One of the domestic helps had noticed the bedroom windows open on the morning of June 18, indicating the burglary likely occurred between June 16 evening and June 18 morning.

A detailed list of the stolen items has been submitted to the police, which includes several pieces of diamond, gold, and pearl jewellery, including emerald tops, solitaire rings, bangles, necklaces, 30,000 cash from a dresser drawer and 10,000 from a cupboard.

Police said they are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area and questioning residents in and around the premises. A case under Sections 305 (a) (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (4) (house trespass) at the Sector-3 police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Burglars target locked house in upscale Sector-8
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On