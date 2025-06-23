Chandigarh: Burglars target locked house in upscale Sector-8

Thieves decamped with ₹40,000 cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from the residence of a former naval officer in the upscale Sector 8-B locality when the family was in Shimla. A case under Sections 305 (a) (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (4) (house trespass) at the Sector-3 police station. (HT Photo for representation)

Complainant Samrath Singh, 43, son of Commander Japvir Singh, reported the theft to the Chandigarh Police on June 18 after returning from Shimla. According to the complaint, the house was found ransacked when he returned from a family trip and went to inspect his bedroom on the first floor around 4.30 pm.

“The window latch of my upstairs bedroom was broken, screws were lying on the floor, and the cupboard and dresser drawers were open. My wife’s jewellery and around ₹40,000 cash were stolen,” he said in the police complaint.

Singh, along with his parents, wife, and children, reside in the two-storey house. While his wife and children had been staying at her parent’s home in Sector 7 for the past 15 days, his parents had left for Shimla on June 15, and he followed the next morning. The only people present on the premises were two adult children of their domestic help and another domestic worker who stayed in the servant quarters.

The complainant’s wife had briefly visited the house on the evening of June 16 and found everything in place at that time. One of the domestic helps had noticed the bedroom windows open on the morning of June 18, indicating the burglary likely occurred between June 16 evening and June 18 morning.

A detailed list of the stolen items has been submitted to the police, which includes several pieces of diamond, gold, and pearl jewellery, including emerald tops, solitaire rings, bangles, necklaces, ₹30,000 cash from a dresser drawer and ₹10,000 from a cupboard.

Police said they are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area and questioning residents in and around the premises. A case under Sections 305 (a) (theft in dwelling house) and 331 (4) (house trespass) at the Sector-3 police station.