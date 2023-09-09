Chandigarh businessman booked for 12-crore tax fraud

Police have booked a businessman for cheating the UT excise department of ₹12.36 crore through fake input tax credit claims. Bizman booked for ₹ 12-crore tax fraud in Chandigarh. (getty image)

In his complaint, Deepak Bhatt of UT excise and taxation department, Sector 17, stated that a firm by the name “SS Enterprises” was found non-existent at principal place of business in Sector 37.

The complaint mentioned that the firm’s proprietor, Surender, could not be traced on the basis of documents submitted at time of applying for GST registration.

As such, the department determined that the firm was fake and used for GST registration to engage in unauthorised input tax credit activities through fake invoicing without actual movement of goods.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Surender at the Cyber Crime police station.

