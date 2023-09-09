News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh businessman booked for 12-crore tax fraud

Chandigarh businessman booked for 12-crore tax fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 09, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The department determined that the firm was fake and used for GST registration to engage in unauthorised input tax credit activities through fake invoicing without actual movement of goods

Police have booked a businessman for cheating the UT excise department of 12.36 crore through fake input tax credit claims.

Bizman booked for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12-crore tax fraud in Chandigarh. (getty image)
Bizman booked for 12-crore tax fraud in Chandigarh. (getty image)

In his complaint, Deepak Bhatt of UT excise and taxation department, Sector 17, stated that a firm by the name “SS Enterprises” was found non-existent at principal place of business in Sector 37.

The complaint mentioned that the firm’s proprietor, Surender, could not be traced on the basis of documents submitted at time of applying for GST registration.

As such, the department determined that the firm was fake and used for GST registration to engage in unauthorised input tax credit activities through fake invoicing without actual movement of goods.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Surender at the Cyber Crime police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out