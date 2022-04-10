Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers’ union announces strike on April 12

Citing increasing fuel prices and no efforts by the UT administration to enforce the revised fares that have been notified by them, the Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha has called a Chakka Jam on April 12.

President of the Chandigarh Auto Union, Anil Kumar, said that despite notifying new fare rates, the administration has done nothing to implement them and aggregator companies have taken full advantage of it by keeping the same fares. Further, the morcha members demanded that the State Transport Authority (STA) collect tax fees from aggregator companies and not from drivers and that pick and drop stops be made on lines of CTU bus stops.

“The drivers’ problems have further aggravated due to the app Indrive, where customers can bargain the fare price and we insist that it is banned,” said the morcha.

They also demanded that aggregator companies let cab drivers know the fare charge and destination before taking the ride. Further, that the ban on drivers for minor complaints be rolled back.

Coordinator of the morcha, Vikram Singh, said that around 40,000 drivers of the tricity will take part in the chakka jam. He assured that the event will take place peacefully and emergency cab facilities will be provided for those in need. A group of drivers will also visit the STA to file complaints regarding the issues.