Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers’ union announces strike on April 12
Citing increasing fuel prices and no efforts by the UT administration to enforce the revised fares that have been notified by them, the Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha has called a Chakka Jam on April 12.
President of the Chandigarh Auto Union, Anil Kumar, said that despite notifying new fare rates, the administration has done nothing to implement them and aggregator companies have taken full advantage of it by keeping the same fares. Further, the morcha members demanded that the State Transport Authority (STA) collect tax fees from aggregator companies and not from drivers and that pick and drop stops be made on lines of CTU bus stops.
“The drivers’ problems have further aggravated due to the app Indrive, where customers can bargain the fare price and we insist that it is banned,” said the morcha.
They also demanded that aggregator companies let cab drivers know the fare charge and destination before taking the ride. Further, that the ban on drivers for minor complaints be rolled back.
Coordinator of the morcha, Vikram Singh, said that around 40,000 drivers of the tricity will take part in the chakka jam. He assured that the event will take place peacefully and emergency cab facilities will be provided for those in need. A group of drivers will also visit the STA to file complaints regarding the issues.
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department. While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5C.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents' Association met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them. President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors.
