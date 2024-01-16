Chandigarh: Caddy Abhishek walks home with golf meet win

Scoring 71, Abhishek from Panchkula won the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday. Winners of the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday. (HT Photo)

Ajay from Panchkula, with a score of 72, came second, while Nobat finished third with an identical score. Ram Kishore scored 73 to be placed fourth and Sonu finished fifth with the same score. The second edition of the tournament was organised to push and encourage caddies from across the tricity. Seasoned golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony.