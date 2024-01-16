close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Caddy Abhishek walks home with golf meet win

Chandigarh: Caddy Abhishek walks home with golf meet win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 16, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Abhishek won the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday

Scoring 71, Abhishek from Panchkula won the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday.

Winners of the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday. (HT Photo)
Winners of the second Satish Bagrodia Memorial Golf Tournament organised for caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Monday. (HT Photo)

Ajay from Panchkula, with a score of 72, came second, while Nobat finished third with an identical score. Ram Kishore scored 73 to be placed fourth and Sonu finished fifth with the same score. The second edition of the tournament was organised to push and encourage caddies from across the tricity. Seasoned golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony.

