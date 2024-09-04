Chandigarh: Campaigning ends at PU-affiliated colleges

Campaigning for student council elections at all 11 affiliated colleges of the Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh ended on Tuesday, with student parties making last-ditch effort to woo young voters. Student leaders speak to voters at DAV-10, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to guidelines, campaigning should end 48 hours prior to closing of the voting process. Forming assemblies will not be allowed but contesting candidates can personally interact with students. Elections will take place on September 5.

Over 30,000 students from these colleges, including DAV College, Sector 10; MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (SGGSCW), Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC) Sector 26; Dev Samaj College for Women (DSCW), Sector 45; Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG) Sector 11, among others, will cast votes to elect their student body for the upcoming session.

113 candidates in fray

At least 113 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming student body elections. DSCW-45 has a maximum of 15 candidates contesting for four posts, including three for the post of president, three for vice-president, five for general secretary and four for joint secretary. PGGCG-11 has 14 candidates, DAV-10 has 13, PGGCG-42 and PGGC-11 have 12 each, Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 has 11, MCM DAV and GGDSD college have nine candidates each, Government College for Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, and SGGSC-26 both have at least eight candidates each. In the meanwhile, students of SGGSCW-26 have elected their representatives unopposed for all four posts.

Women safety key issue

Formation of a girl’s helpline within the college campus, at least two to three days menstrual leave approval, extension of girls’ hostel timings till 8 pm, installation of CCTV cameras, and provision of changing rooms for feale NCC cadets are some of the issues being highlighted this year in college elections.

Along with these issues, food quality in cafeterias, advancement of gyms in hostels, Wifi around the campus, reduction of fee hikes in hostels, clean toilets, safe and clean drinking water and availability of basic amenities in hostels are among the issues that the candidates have promised to address.

Alliances to play major role

Like previous year, alliances are likely to play key role this year as well. In GGDSD College-32, Sanatan Dharam College Union (SDCU) and Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) have joined hands. Student Organisation of India (SOI), on the other hand, is contesting for a single seat for the first time in the college and that too without alliance. The party is contesting only for the post of president. Congress-led National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Independent Student Front (ISF) have formed an alliance in the college.In DAV College, Hindustan Student Association (HSA) and Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) have joined hands. Meanwhile, Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), BJP-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and SOI have formed another alliance. Similarly, NSUI, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) have come into alliance. SOPU has made a fresh entry in the college after a decade.

Last year at GGDSD College, SDCU, HIMSU and ABVP alliance had emerged victorious. At SGGSC, the Khalsa College Student Union (KCSU) cornered the top posts while the SOI and ABVP alliance had secured top posts DAV College last year.