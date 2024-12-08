Chandigarh: Car-borne snatchers make off with female cyclist’s phone in Sector 48

In the second such crime in as many weeks, a 20-year-old cyclist fell prey to three car-borne snatchers who made off with her mobile phone in Sector 48 on Friday evening. The victim, Mona Kumari, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, works at Veshnav Beauty Parlour in Sector 46, Chandigarh. She was returning home from work, when the cyclists struck. (Stock image)

The victim, Mona Kumari, a resident of Jagatpura village, Mohali, works at Veshnav Beauty Parlour in Sector 46, Chandigarh.

In a detailed complaint to police, she recounted the incident that occurred around 7.30 pm. She said she was cycling back home when, at the T-Point near a liquor vend in Sector 48, between poles number 17-18, a black and orange-coloured car approached her.

Kumari stated that as she was taking out her mobile phone, a man got out from the car’s back seat, snatched her phone and fled in the vehicle with two accomplices.

Seeking swift action, she said she could identify the snatchers if brought before her. On her complaint, a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged at the Sector-49 police station.

In similar modus operandi, on November 23, four men in a white car had snatched a mobile phone and a gold ring from a brother-sister duo while they were returning home on a Honda Activa from a wedding in Manimajra early that morning.

The victims, Braj Mohan and his sister Meena, were accompanied by a 60-year-old relative when they were targeted around 3.45 am. The accused had signalled the victims to stop and then chased them to commit the snatching.