Chandigarh: Cash-strapped MC plans to host Chrysanthemum Show at zero budget

Following the ideas from last year, the cash-strapped Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to host the Chrysanthemum Show at zero-budget in the third week of December this year. The agenda for the same will be discussed in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting on Friday (HT File)

With an estimated budget of ₹21 lakh, the MC is proposing to invite agencies/companies/individuals/proprietors through Expression of Interest (EOl) to reach out to potential sponsors and partners and ensure that all efforts are focused on celebrating the Chrysanthemum Show-2025 without incurring any cost.

The agenda for the same will be discussed in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting on Friday.

The Chrysanthemum Show is held every year in the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, Chandigarh. Various flower growers participate in the contests every year. Last year, the Chrysanthemum pots were displayed only for the general public and no competition was held due to fund crunch.

For the first time last year, MC managed to organise the festival with zero budget as it has reclaimed the incurred expenditure of ₹3.5 lakh by auctioning the food court in the festival at ₹3.35 lakh. The finance panel of MC had approved a total of ₹25 lakh for the three-day event but amid its fiscal mess, the budget for the event had seen a drastic cut to ₹3.5 lakh only.

It is worth mentioning that despite facing a financial crisis, the MC was able to organise the three-day 53rd Rose Festival in February this year without spending even a single penny from its coffers as the civic body has successfully secured sponsorships amounting to ₹60 lakh, covering the entire event expenditure.