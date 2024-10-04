Chandigarh: CAT dismisses plea seeking stay on B1 test for police

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed a plea seeking stay on B1 test (written examination) of UT police constables scheduled to be held on October 6. Dismissing the application, CAT bench comprising members Rashmi Saxena Sahni and Suresh Kumar Batra ruled that the contention seeking stay of written examination is not justified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It was stated in the petition that constables of 2005, 2008 and 2009 batch are being made to compete in B1 test for being deputed to lower school course with those constables who joined service even in year 2019.

It was stated that since 1988 only one B1 test has taken place and promotions were made to the rank of head constables based upon seniority and exemption was granted to constable stagnating with long length of service who could not be put to B1 test cannot be made to compete with young constables.

Arvind Moudgill, nodal officer, Chandigarh administration opposed the contention of the applicants and submitted that the candidates, who have applied for appearing in B-1 test for admission have been informed regarding the pattern and syllabus of written test to be held October 6.

“The purpose of the written test to be conducted by the Chandigarh Police is to enhance the efficiency of applicants being a member of the disciplinary force,”added Moudgill.

Dismissing the application, CAT bench comprising members Rashmi Saxena Sahni and Suresh Kumar Batra ruled that the contention seeking stay of written examination is not justified. “After the enactment and implementation of new laws i.e BNS, BNSS and BSA, every person who is connected with the affairs of interpretation, implementation and execution of aforesaid new laws is required to update with the provisions of aforesaid laws of land in his interest as well as interest of department/organisation, wherein he is serving. We find no legal or any valid ground to stay the written test to be held on 06.10.2024. No prima facie case of interim relief is made out,” said the Tribunal.