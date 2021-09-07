Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CBI arrests 3 engineers in 2 cases of bribery
Representational image.
Representational image.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: CBI arrests 3 engineers in 2 cases of bribery

All the accused were produced before the designated courts, following which the courts remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days
READ FULL STORY
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:00 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three engineers of the postal department and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday. The arrests were made in two separate cases of bribery.

The first case was registered against Kul Bhushan, an assistant engineer (civil) at postal civil sub-division, Ambala Cantt, for allegedly soliciting a bribe of 10,000. The complainant, a contractor, had finished repairing two buildings at Kaithal and Gulha, after which he demanded that his payment of 94,000 (approximately) be cleared. However, the assistant engineer demanded a bribe of 10,000 to releasing the remaining payment.

Soon after, CBI laid a trap based on the contractor’s complaint and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000. After investigation, it was found that the said bribe had to be shared with the executive engineer (current charge), who was also apprehended.

Also Read | Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case

Subsequent searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Ambala and Delhi, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. Both the assistant engineer and the executive engineer were produced before the designated court in Panchkula. The court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

In another case, CBI arrested one Akshay Kumar, a junior engineer, CPWD, Chandigarh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 55,000 from a contractor. The complainant had finished renovating a gym and a creche in a government building . When the complainant requested the accused to clear the payment of his bills for 14 lakh (approximately), the junior engineer allegedly demanded a bribe of 55,000 to do so.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused demanding and accepting a bribe of 55,000. Searches were also conducted at his premises in Chandigarh and Delhi. The accused was produced before the designated court, Chandigarh, following which the court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Both cases are currently under investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.