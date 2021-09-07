Chandigarh: CBI arrests 3 engineers in 2 cases of bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three engineers of the postal department and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday. The arrests were made in two separate cases of bribery.

The first case was registered against Kul Bhushan, an assistant engineer (civil) at postal civil sub-division, Ambala Cantt, for allegedly soliciting a bribe of ₹10,000. The complainant, a contractor, had finished repairing two buildings at Kaithal and Gulha, after which he demanded that his payment of ₹94,000 (approximately) be cleared. However, the assistant engineer demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 to releasing the remaining payment.

Soon after, CBI laid a trap based on the contractor’s complaint and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. After investigation, it was found that the said bribe had to be shared with the executive engineer (current charge), who was also apprehended.

Also Read | Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case

Subsequent searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Ambala and Delhi, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. Both the assistant engineer and the executive engineer were produced before the designated court in Panchkula. The court remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

In another case, CBI arrested one Akshay Kumar, a junior engineer, CPWD, Chandigarh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹55,000 from a contractor. The complainant had finished renovating a gym and a creche in a government building . When the complainant requested the accused to clear the payment of his bills for ₹14 lakh (approximately), the junior engineer allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹55,000 to do so.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹55,000. Searches were also conducted at his premises in Chandigarh and Delhi. The accused was produced before the designated court, Chandigarh, following which the court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Both cases are currently under investigation.