Chandigarh: Centre clears Rs. 28.5 cr for Dadumajra remediation

Even as the deadline to clear legacy waste at Dadumajra dumpsite continues to get missed, the Centre has told the Parliament that 5.10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the site have already been remediated, with another 55,000 MT currently under processing. Dadumajra (HT File)

The Centre has also approved the ‘Waste-to-energy project’ and given an approval for the central share.

Responding to a Rule 377 notice raised in the Lok Sabha by Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu said sanitation is a state subject and the primary responsibility lies with the urban local bodies.

The reply states that under Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban 2.0, the UT has secured approval for remediation of 7.67 lakh MT of legacy waste at a project cost of ₹42.18 crore, including a central share of ₹28.50 crore. This includes support for facilities such as waste-to-compost plants, waste-to-energy plants, material recovery facilities, construction and demolition waste processing plants, bio-methanation plants, and remediation of legacy waste.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0, financial assistance is provided to states and UTs for achieving 100% scientific processing of municipal solid waste.

Reacting to the reply, MP Tewari said, “My repeated interventions in Parliament to get the Dadumajra dump site cleared seem to be moving forward given the response of the minister of state for urban development and housing.”

Tewari added that however, the Government of India has underscored the responsibility of the Chandigarh municipal corporation and Chandigarh administration. He also flagged delays in workers’ wages, lack of alternative arrangements for waste processing and weak enforcement against the defaulting concessionaire responsible for managing the site.