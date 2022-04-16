Chandigarh | Charging twice for same ticket costs Northern Railways dear

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has penalised Northern Railways for charging a Chandigarh resident twice for the same ticket .

Birendera Kumar Paswan from Kajheri village, Sector 52, Chandigarh, moved commission with a complaint against divisional railway manager, divisional office, Northern Railway, Ambala Cantonment and station master, Northern Railway, Industrial Area-1, Daria, Chandigarh.

Kumar stated that on August 25, 2019, he booked a train ticket worth ₹4,820 of DBRT Rajdhani Express from Katihar Junction to New Delhi.

However, when he boarded the train at New Delhi railway station, he was stopped by the chief ticket collector and asked to show the original ticket. As he had done the booking through reservation, he could not show the original, but had all the relevant documents. Then, he was made to pay a sum of ₹5,150 for the same ticket. Alleging that the aforesaid act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed an instant consumer complaint.

In his reply, travelling ticket examiner Dinesh Chand who was on duty at the said train on the day, said: “The passenger failed to produce the original ticket, despite being given sufficient time.” He added that since Kumar failed to produce it, penalty charges were recovered from him and due receipt was issued.

The commission observed: “There is no dispute that the railway authorities rightly recovered penalty charges from the complainant because he did not have the ticket while travelling, but, it is also a fact that the amount charged initially is also in possession of the authorities.”

It added: “ Hence, we are of the opinion that the railway authorities charging twice for the same travel is deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part.”

The commission directed them to refund ₹4,820 to the complainant along with interest @9% per annum with effect from the date of journey, ie August 25, 2019, till realisation. Also, they will pay ₹1,000 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹1,000 litigation cost.

