Chandigarh: ChatGPT aiding in medical research, teaching at PGIMER

Artificial intelligence (AI) is aiding faculty and students at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in research, teaching as well as treatment. A special conference in this regard was organised on Saturday at PGIMER’s Advance Eye Centre. The resource person during the conference explained the ways in which ChatGPT can be utilised in medical research, training, creating presentations and can help with diagnosis. (HT FIle Photo)

Dr SS Panday, head of ophthalmology department, introduced the AI tool. He explained the ways in which it can be helpful in the field of medicine.

Dr Kamal Kishore, assistant professor in department of biostatistics at PGI, was the resource person. He demonstrated how to utilise ChatGPT gave the attendees a chance to try it out. He explained the tool can be used in research and creating presentations, can help with diagnosis.

“An AI tool can provide relief to the overburdened faculty and residents by assisting them in creating presentations and research endeavours, including topic selection and project assistance,” he ad\ded.

As a subject expert during the conference, Dr Vishali Gupta, professor, looked into the results of ChatGPT and said that an impressive 80% of the answers related to research were accurate.