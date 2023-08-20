News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: ChatGPT aiding in medical research, teaching at PGIMER

Chandigarh: ChatGPT aiding in medical research, teaching at PGIMER

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 20, 2023 04:58 AM IST

A special conference about the use of ChatGPT in medical research and teaching was organised on Saturday at PGIMER’s Advance Eye Centre

Artificial intelligence (AI) is aiding faculty and students at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in research, teaching as well as treatment. A special conference in this regard was organised on Saturday at PGIMER’s Advance Eye Centre.

The resource person during the conference explained the ways in which ChatGPT can be utilised in medical research, training, creating presentations and can help with diagnosis. (HT FIle Photo)
The resource person during the conference explained the ways in which ChatGPT can be utilised in medical research, training, creating presentations and can help with diagnosis. (HT FIle Photo)

Dr SS Panday, head of ophthalmology department, introduced the AI tool. He explained the ways in which it can be helpful in the field of medicine.

Dr Kamal Kishore, assistant professor in department of biostatistics at PGI, was the resource person. He demonstrated how to utilise ChatGPT gave the attendees a chance to try it out. He explained the tool can be used in research and creating presentations, can help with diagnosis.

“An AI tool can provide relief to the overburdened faculty and residents by assisting them in creating presentations and research endeavours, including topic selection and project assistance,” he ad\ded.

As a subject expert during the conference, Dr Vishali Gupta, professor, looked into the results of ChatGPT and said that an impressive 80% of the answers related to research were accurate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out