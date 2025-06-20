Search
Chandigarh: Child rights panel seeks report after adopted minor daughter thrashed by doctor couple

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 10:52 AM IST

The chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought details from the Himachal Pradesh police where the incident took place and from the child welfare committee regarding the status of the 13-year-old child

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has sought a report from various departments, including the Shimla police, regarding an incident in which two doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) were caught on camera, purportedly thrashing their 13-year-old adopted daughter.

A UT cop says the case falls within the Shimla police’s jurisdiction so Chandigarh police can’t initiate investigation.
The incident reportedly took place a few days ago when the family was on vacation in Shimla.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said she has sought details from the Himachal Pradesh police where the incident took place and from the child welfare committee regarding the status of the 13-year-old child. She said the commission will take a call on how to proceed once they get all the information.

The complainant, who is from Shimla, has also written to the child welfare committee and alleged that the parents do this habitually so he is concerned for the child’s safety. The CWC has marked the case to the district child protection unit (DCPU) and child helpline, Chandigarh, to rescue the girl.

A senior UT cop said, “The case falls within the Shimla police’s jurisdiction as the incident took place there. Therefore, we are not authorised to initiate an investigation.”

